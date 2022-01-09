'He's seen all of this, watch out': India's IPL youngster shoots huge 'GOAT' warning to South Africa ahead of 3rd Test

Team India's Test captain Virat Kohli was forced to miss the second Test of the series against South Africa due to back spasms. In his absence, KL Rahul led the Indian team as the side faced a seven-wicket defeat in Johannesburg. Following the loss, Dravid said that he expects Kohli to be fit for the third and final Test in Newlands, which will also be a series decider.

The Johannesburg Test saw plenty of drama on the field with some heated battles between players from both sides. Rishabh Pant's controversial catch of Rassie van der Dussen ignited online debates and the latter's sledge to Pant a day after the incident triggered the Indian wicketkeeper, leading to a war of words. On Day 3, Jasprit Bumrah also clashed with South Africa youngster Marco Jansen after the bowler's persistent use of bouncers.

Additionally, words were also exchanged between Rahul and the South African camp when the former was dismissed in the second innings, courtesy of a controversial catch from Aiden Markram at second slip.

As Kohli is expected to return to the XI in the deciding game in Cape Town, India's domestic cricketer Riyan Parag shot a warning at the Proteas.

“Dear SA, he's(Goat) seen all of this. watch out...” wrote Parag, as he posted a collage of all the incidents that took place in the 2nd Test.

Dear SA, he's(🐐) seen all of this🙂 watch out... pic.twitter.com/HJNVLWp17m — Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) January 9, 2022

Virat Kohli, known for his energetic presence in the field, doesn't shy away from throwing verbal retorts towards opposition players and Parag seemingly referred to the Indian Test captain's potential return in the third Test as a warning for South Africa.

The third and final game of the series begins on January 11. The Indian team, on Saturday, landed in Cape Town to begin preparations for the Newlands Test.

The series will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber, where KL Rahul captains the side.