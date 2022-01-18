IND vs SA: Jaffer picks his India XI for Paarl opener, backs return of star cricketer, predicts one major selection

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday predicted India's playing XI for the ODI series opener against South Africa. Jaffer backed the return of veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin back to the ODIs and predicted one more major selection for the opener in Paarl.

Ashwin last played an ODI in the series in West Indies following the 2017 Champions Trophy. A selection into the playing XI for the series opener on Wednesday would only mean Ashwin will return to the format after 5 years. He had earlier marked his return to the T20I format during the 2021 T20 World Cup last November, where he had picked up six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.25.

Jaffer picked Ashwin as the second spinner alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and backed Shardul Thakur as the all-rounder ahead of Venktaesh Iyer. And as rightfully predicted stand-in skipper KL Rahul will open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan, but feels Suryakumar Yadav will bat lower down the order at No.6.

Jaffer also backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj as the second seamer alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Thakur. This means Jaffer feels India will go with five bowlers in the playing XI as opposed to India's previous line-up, in the series against England in early 2021 at home, which had six bowling options including the Pandya brothers.

Here's Jaffer's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against South Africa:

The ODI series opener will begin on January 19 in Paarl which will also host the second ODI while the final tie will be hosted in Cape Town.