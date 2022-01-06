IND vs SA: Why umpire Marais Erasmus said to the Indian team 'you guys are giving me a bloody heart-attack every over'

The ongoing Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg got so intense that even on-field umpire Marias Erasmus could feel the heat.

Passing an epic remark after Shardul Thakur's over, Erasmus said the course of action will give him a “heart attack”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place in the 10th over of the South African second innings, which saw Aiden Markram getting dismissed in the final delivery. Before the batter got out, Thakur made two strong appeals against Markram in the same over, which saw things get charged up in the middle.

Soon after the over when the players were exchanging sides, Erasmus was heard saying: “you guys are giving me a bloody heart attack after every over” on the stump mic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And yes as described by Erasmus things were exactly the same throughout Day 3 as players from both the sides were seen exchanging words at each other on multiple occasion.

Rishabh Pant was welcomed to bat with sledges by close fielder Rassie van der Dussen, who also faced a similar treatment when he arrived in the middle during the final innings of the contest.

Jasprit Bumrah, who usually maintains a calm demeanor, too lost his cool and was engaged in a mid-pitch confrontation with Marco Jansen.

Meanwhile, leading the side from front South Africa captain Dean Elgar stood tall against a barrage of bouncers launched by the Indian pace battery. During his 121-ball stay in the middle the Proteas captain took multiple body blows as he returned unbeaten after the close of play on Day 3 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing a stiff 240, Elgar scored 46 as South Africa reached 118/2 at stumps and now need another 112 to settle scores in the three-match series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON