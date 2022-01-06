India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Rain stops, covers off but still very overcast at Johannesburg

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: South Africa made a good start to the 240-run chase as they ended Day 3 at 118/2, with captain Dean Elgar (46* off 121 deliveries) standing firm. Rassie van der Dussen (11*) also looked in control as the Proteas look to extend their dominance in Day 4. With afternoon showers predicted on Thursday, the South African batters will look to make the most of the early hours of the day while the India -- already without Siraj who suffered an injury during the first innings -- will hope for an improved performance from its pace bowlers.

