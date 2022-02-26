IND vs SL: India one win away from joining Pakistan in elite list; look to overtake New Zealand in massive home record

Team India will look to seal a third consecutive T20I series win under Rohit Sharma's captaincy when the side takes on Sri Lanka in the second game in Dharamsala later today. India are unbeaten in T20Is since Rohit Sharma took over the full-time role as captain in the shortest format; the side registered clean-sweep victories (3-0) over both New Zealand and West Indies – both at home – under Rohit's leadership.

After India reached the top of the ICC rankings with the series win over the Windies earlier this month, the Rohit Sharma-led side eyes another major milestone on Saturday.

India are only one win shy of registering their 100th victory in T20Is, thus joining Pakistan as the only second team to reach the figure. With 99 wins in 157 matches, India currently have the second-highest number of victories in T20Is.

Pakistan, with 117 wins in 189 matches, are the top of the list. Interestingly, Australia (158), New Zealand (160) and West Indies (160) have played more T20Is than India.

Most wins by a team in T20Is. (HT)

India are also a win short of equalling New Zealand in another significant feat at home.

The Kiwis currently hold the record for the most number of victories at home (39 wins in 73 matches). India, with 38 victories in merely 59 games, are second on the list. However, as India enjoy a better win percentage, the side will overtake New Zealand in the list.

Most wins by a team at home in T20Is. (HT)

The record-equalling streak doesn't end here.

India, who have the most number of wins against Sri Lanka in T20Is, are another victory away from tieing the record for most victories against an opponent in the shortest format. Pakistan currently hold that record with 16 wins in 17 matches against Zimbabwe. India, with 15 victories in 23 games against the SL, are second on the list.

Earlier, India had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in a largely one-sided first T20I of the three-match series. Ishan Kishan (89) returned to run-scoring with a splendid knock while Rohit Sharma (44) and Shreyas Iyer (57*) contributed significantly as India put 199/2 on the board. In return, Sri Lanka could only reach 137/6.