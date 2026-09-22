IND-W vs SL-W Live score, Asian Games final: Asia Cup final repeat; India eye first gold in Aichi-Nagoya

India are the undisputed champions of the continent and have been unfazed so far in their Asian Games campaign, beating Japan and Bangladesh with ease. But Sri Lanka have been a spirited side in this tournament and will look to put up a stronger challenge, having learned from their mistakes in the Asia Cup final earlier this week. Sri Lanka have beaten India in the past, but the gulf between the two sides has only widened in recent years.

A win for India today would take the nation’s medal tally to seven at the Asian Games and secure its first gold of this edition.