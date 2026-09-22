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IND-W vs SL-W Live score, Asian Games final: Asia Cup final repeat; India eye first gold in Aichi-Nagoya

Written by Aratrick Mondal
Sep 22, 2026, 09:49:41 IST

IND-W vs SL-W Live Score: Follow latest updates of the Asian Games women's cricket final in Nisshin.

India will look to defend the title against Sri Lanka (PTI)
India will look to defend the title against Sri Lanka (PTI)

IND-W vs SL-W Live score, Asian Games final: It’s a repeat of the Asia Cup final. Will the result be the same?...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 22 Sept 2026, 09:49:41 AM IST

    How have India fared on the tournament so far?

    India, the defending champions, beat Japan by 8 wickets in the quarters, before taking down Bangladesh by 114 runs in the semis

  • 22 Sept 2026, 09:40:54 AM IST

    Asia Cup final repeat

    On September 13, India faced Sri Lanka in the women's Asia Cup final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scored 183/5 riding on fifties from the two openers - Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Shree Charani then picked up four wickets as India folded Sri Lanka for 111 runs. India won by 72 runs.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 09:27:38 AM IST

    What does the two squad look like?

    Squads:

    India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

    Sri Lanka Women Squad: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani

  • 22 Sept 2026, 09:13:45 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Good morning. Hello and welcome to a busy Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026, where Indian women's cricket team will be vying for the gold medal, against Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for more updates!

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