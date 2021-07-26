Rahul Dravid’s disappointed reaction as Suryakumar Yadav throws away wicket after scoring fifty: WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav has been in impeccable form in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. After a couple of handy knocks in the ODIs, the middle-order batsman fired a half-century in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo.

The 30-year-old scored 50 off 34 deliveries as India set a challenging 165-run target for the hosts. Surya’s innings was laced with five boundaries and two maximums. He came to bat in the seventh over when India were reduced to 51 for 2. He paired up with Shikhar Dhawan and stitched a 62-run stand for the third wicket before the Indian captain was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne.

Suyakumar continued his stylish batting and notched up his 2nd T20I half-century with a maximum off Wanidu Hasaranga’s delivery.

Before he could hit a few more big shots, Suryakumar lost his wicket on the very next ball after getting a fifty. Hasaranga bowled a flighted delivery, forcing Suryakumar to play a miscued shot that went straight to Ramesh Mendis at long-off.

That was a massive blow for India as and head coach Rahul Dravid’s expression clearly depicted that Suryakumar, who had gained the momentum and looked confident, had made a mistake.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan tried to pace up the innings towards the end with an unbeaten 14-ball 20 to help India post 164 for 5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka could only muster 126 runs with Asalanka scoring 44.