Ishan Kishan’s lightning-fast stumping reminds fans of MS Dhoni as he helps Chakravarthy get maiden T20I wicket- WATCH
- The incident took place in the 18th over when Sri Lanka needed 42 runs to win the game. Varun bowled the carrom ball and Dasun Shanaka looked to push at it but lost his balance.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan on Sunday impressed the followers of the game by affecting a lightning-fast stumping in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo. His glovework not only took India closer to win but also helped debutant Varun Chakravarthy pick his maiden international wicket.
The incident took place in the 18th over when Sri Lanka needed 42 runs to win the game. Varun bowled the carrom ball and Dasun Shanaka looked to push at it but lost his balance. While his front foot comes off the ground, Kishan collected the ball and dismantled the stumps in no time.
The batters, however, ran for a single without giving a thought about the dismissal. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena went to the TV umpire for a clearer picture and the end result came in India’s favour.
Twitter users were impressed with Kishan's fast hands behind the stumps. Here
Sri Lanka were already struggling at the moment and Shanaka’s dismissal added more to the host’s woes. In the next over, vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Isuru Udana (1) and Dushmantha Chameera (1) to bowl out the Lankans for 126, helping India to win the game by 38 runs.
Earlier, Sri Lanka had won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav continued his rich vein of form with another attractive half-century but Sri Lanka bowled well to restrict India to 164 for five in the first T20 International here on Sunday.
Surya's second T20I half-century was complemented by useful contributions from skipper Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 38 balls) along with Ishan Kishan (20 not out off 14 balls) at the back-end.
