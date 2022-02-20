'Selectors are damaging morale. There wasn’t application of mind': Vengsarkar on omission of 2 youngsters from Test team

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar on Sunday slammed the BCCI's present selection committee for not considering two young “prolific scorers in domestic cricket” for the impending two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Vengsarkar, in conversation with Times of India, referred to the mission of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sarfaraz Khan, both of whom weren't part of the 18-member squad that was announced on Saturday by chief selector Chetan Sharma during the virtual press conference.

Vengsarkar slammed the selectors for not applying their mind while selecting and felt that their decision could “damage the morale” of the two youngsters.

"It seems there isn’t application of mind (by the selectors) when the team is selected. How can one explain the omission of Ruturaj and Sarfaraz, who are two of the most prolific scorers in domestic circuit. Looking at the team, a couple of players, though talented, haven’t done much to merit their place in the squad. Let every player earn his place in the team and not take it for granted. Ruturaj and Sarfaraz deserve a place. The selectors are damaging their morale by not selecting them for India," he said.

Sarfaraz picked up from where he left the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season, where he scored 952 runs in six matches at 154.66, to score a colossal 275 against Saurashtra in Mumbai's season opener on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Gaikwad, on the other hand, has been with the Indian limited-overs team, but did not get an opportunity since his international debut in July 2021 during the tour of Sri Lanka in a T20I game.

The two Tests against Sri Lanka will begin from March 4 onwards. The opener will be played in Mohali while the second match, a Day-Night Test, will be played in Bengaluru on March 12. The series will be preceded by a three-match T20I contest starting February 24.

