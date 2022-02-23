Home / Cricket / IND vs SL: Wanindu Hasaranga yet to recover from Covid-19, set to miss T20Is
cricket

IND vs SL: Wanindu Hasaranga yet to recover from Covid-19, set to miss T20Is

India will host Sri Lanka in three T20s between Thursday and Sunday before a two-Test series from March 4.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva celebrates after taking a wicket(REUTERS/File Photo)
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva celebrates after taking a wicket(REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 07:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Mumbai

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, diagnosed with Covid-19 in Australia last week, is set to miss the three-match Twenty20 series in India after returning a positive test again for the virus, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

India will host Sri Lanka in three T20s between Thursday and Sunday before a two-Test series from March 4.

Hasaranga, who bowls leg-spin, was placed in isolation ahead of Sri Lanka's third T20 match against Australia in Canberra last Tuesday.

He returned a positive result again when a Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on Tuesday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"A PCR test too confirmed the result," SLC added.

"The player was transferred to Melbourne from Canberra and will remain in isolation until he returns a negative PCR test report."

The 24-year-old is highly-rated in white ball cricket and was picked up by Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for 107.5 million rupees ($1.44 million) in this month's auction for the tournament.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wanindu hasaranga
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out