IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Smriti-Shafali start off for India; three 4s for the former in 1st over
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Catch all the live updates from India's opener here.
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Seven-time champions India Women kick off their Asia Cup campaign today against Thailand Women at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium....Read More
Thailand Women beat Hong Kong Women in their opening game a couple of days ago. The fourth and final team in Group A is Pakistan Women. Group B comprises Sri Lanka, UAE, Bangladesh and Indonesia. The group stage is a single round-robin format. The top four teams from the two groups will reach the semifinals.
India squad: Smriti Mandhana, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Gunalan Kamalini, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Nandini Sharma, Shree Charani and Radha Yadav
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- 30 Aug 2026, 08:06:08 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Verma gets in on the act
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Third ball, Verma lifts it over the mid-off for a four.
- 30 Aug 2026, 08:01:46 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Smriti picks up first four
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Off the second ball. Maya was a bit wayward on the legside and Smriti punishes her. Here is another. Short ball and pulled nicely to four. Back-to-back fours. One more four, backfoot punch through the covers. Smriti running amok. Single off the last ball. India 13/0 after the first over.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 07:54:52 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India's Playing XI
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Pratika Rawal, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Bharti Fulmali, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Prema Rawat, 9 N Shree Charani, 10 Kranti Gaud, 11 Nandani Sharma
- 30 Aug 2026, 07:51:59 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pitch report
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: This is the third game on this pitch but it remains hard which means batting should be easier. It's surprising that Thailand have decided to bowl but then they played here a couple of days against Hong Kon. Maybe, they know something we don't.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 07:45:59 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Big day for Pratika
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: She made the squad as a Jemima Rodrigues replacement after the latter picked up a hamstring injury. Pratika has played a Test and 27 ODIs before, but this is going to be her first T20I. No.3 is going to be her position today
- 30 Aug 2026, 07:32:54 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Thailand win the toss
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: And they decide to bowl. The Thailand captain hopes they restrict India to 120 or thereabouts. Harmanpreet says she would have bowled first too. She confirms Pratika Rawal is going to debut for India.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 07:27:39 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pratika Rawal set for debut
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: She has been handed the India cap. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has done the honour. Big day for Rawal.
- 30 Aug 2026, 07:21:08 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India looking to make up
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Make up for their disappointing show in the T20 World Cup a couple of months ago. They couldn't even reach the semis. A good show in the Asia Cup will help alleviate the hurt a bit. But, despite being the best team in the tournament, they can't afford to be complacent.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 07:07:07 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Toss to happen in some time
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: The match starts at 8:00 pm. Remember all matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The pitches here are a bit on the slow side, so India will have to be a wee careful. They need to curb their free-flowing batting style a littl.
- 30 Aug 2026, 07:01:32 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Asian Games next!
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: This tournament provides good preparation for the Asian Games kicking off next month in Japan. India would hope to win this edition. They have won the event seven times, including thrice in the T20 format. The last time they won it in 2022. Sri Lanka won the last edition in 2024.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 06:47:21 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India are going to miss Jemima Rodrigues
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: She is facing a hamstring issue. Muzumdar says the team is going to miss her. “I've always maintained that she's a clutch player for us. She will definitely be missed, but having said that her recovery is very important for us. Her rehab is well-taken care of at the Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru.”
- 30 Aug 2026, 06:45:25 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Amol Muzumdar ahead of the contest
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: The India head coach says: "This group has been a special one. We've done well in the ODI setup, in the Test matches that we've played. Last five Tests, if you see we've won four of them.
"So they're hungry for success, they're hungry to winning some tournaments. Every tournament is important, every tournament is crucial for this setup. They're really hungry for success. You'll be able to see that in the coming future."
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- 30 Aug 2026, 05:53:15 PM IST
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: To our coverage of India's first game of the Asia Cup against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Stay tuned for the latest updates. The match kicks off at 8:00 pm IST.