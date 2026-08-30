IND vs THA LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Smriti-Shafali start off for India; three 4s for the former in 1st over

Thailand Women beat Hong Kong Women in their opening game a couple of days ago. The fourth and final team in Group A is Pakistan Women. Group B comprises Sri Lanka, UAE, Bangladesh and Indonesia. The group stage is a single round-robin format. The top four teams from the two groups will reach the semifinals.

India squad: Smriti Mandhana, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Gunalan Kamalini, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Nandini Sharma, Shree Charani and Radha Yadav