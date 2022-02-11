IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Bowlers, Shreyas-Pant steer India to historic series whitewash over West Indies

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit defiant half-centuries on Friday before the Indian bowlers fired in unison to restrict the West Indies for just 169, winning the third and final ODI by a comprehensive margin of 96 runs and completing a series sweep against the visitors. India had already clinched the series with two comfortable victories at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In his first assignment as full-time ODI skipper, Rohit has now become the eighth captain to lead India in a whitewash win (bilateral series) in the 50-over format. This is also India's first-ever whitewash win against the West Indies in ODI cricket.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli hits new decade-long low with two-ball duck; surpasses Raina, Sehwag in unwanted ODI list

Chasing 266 for the win, a listless West Indies camp was bowled out for just 169 in 37.1 overs, which was a testament to India's dominance in all three games of the rubber. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj led the Indian bowling attack, picking three wickets each, while Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav also added two plucks each under their belt.

Earlier, Shreyas notched up 80 after the Indian top-order faltered yet again in the series. The 27-year-old Shreyas teamed up with Rishabh Pant (56) to put on 110 runs for the fourth wicket. A shaky start from the hosts saw skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for nought back in the pavilion, leaving India tottering at 43 for three.

Rohit edged an incoming delivery onto his stumps for 13 while Kohli nicked it to the keeper in his attempt to flick Alzarri Joseph's delivery down the leg side. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's outing was no different. The 36-year-old batter, who returned to the mix after recovering from Covid-19, departed for 10 after a 26-ball stay. Odean Smith inflicted another blow to India as the home camp was staring at a below-par total.

But the Shreyas-Pant duo decided to up the ante and pounce on any mistakes committed by the West Indies bowlers. Pant reached his fifty in 47 balls but soon perished against leg-spinner Hayden Walsh. Fabian Allen caused further damage by removing Suryakumar Yadav (6) and Shreyas.

Deepak Chahar hit 38 and Washington Sundar chipped in with 33 as the lower-order batting pair came up with useful cameos before India were bowled out for 265 in 50 overs. On the bowling front, Jason Holder stood out with figures of 4/34 while Joseph and Walsh plucked two wickets each.

