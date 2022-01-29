'Believe he will definitely fancy his chances': Windies great gives his verdict on team's white-ball series vs India

Two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy on Saturday gave his verdict on West Indies' chance in the limited-overs series against India which will begin with the three-match ODI contest in Ahmedabad starting February 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to PTI on the side lines of Legends League Cricket in Muscat, Sammy opined that it will not be a cakewalk for the Indian team in the ODI and T20I series and hence the Kieron Pollard-led side should "fancy their chances".

"I believe Pollard will definitely fancy his chances (against India). He has been playing in India for so long, he knows the conditions well.

"At the (ongoing) England series, we have unearthed some new talents. I think West Indies could go out there (India) and do well," said the former West Indies captain.

ALSO READ: 'If you don't have something extra-special like Asif..': Ex-PAK captain issues huge warning to Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, that marked the end of an era for West Indies cricket, the team was whitewashed by Pakistan in a limited-overs contest before suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Ireland in ODIs. However, they bounced back strongly to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series against England at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India, on the other side, will head to the contest on the back of a forgettable tour of South Africa where they lost the Test series 2-1 and were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODIs.

When asked if the series defeat would hand West Indies the advantage in the contest, Sammy said, "India have always been strong at home, they are a force to reckon with because of some really good one-day players."

The ODI series will begin from February 6, with all the matches scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The three-match T20I series, meanwhile, will be played in Kolkata, with matches beginning from February 16.