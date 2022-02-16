IND vs WI: Virat Kohli to face tough Rohit Sharma challenge in quest for the ultimate T20I batting crown

The impending India-West Indies T20I series will witness a battle within a battle. While the two fallen T20I giants will look to battle it out in Kolkata in the three-match series that begins from Wednesday onwards, former India skipper Virat Kohli will be facing a tough challenge from present captain Rohit Sharma in their quest for the ultimate T20I batting crown.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill is presently the highest run-getter in T20I history with 3299 runs in 112 matches. Kohli, who stands in the second spot, is only 72 runs behind the New Zealand opener, having scored 3227 runs in 95 T20I appearances. Third-placed Rohit stands 30 runs behind Kohli and 102 short of Guptill's tally, having amassed 3197 runs in 119 matches for India.

With India having to play three T20Is against West Indies, both Kohli and Rohit will have a chance to surpass Guptill to script a massive world record.

The two will also look to threaten Pakistan captain Babar Azam's unique T20I world record. With 540 runs in 17 matches, Babar owns the record for most runs scored against West Indies in T20Is. Rohit, with 519 runs in 15 matches, stands second with 22 runs short of surpassing Babar's mark while Kohli stands 40 runs short of the feat, having amassed 501 runs in 12 matches against West Indies.

Talking about the series, India head to the contest on the back of a 3-0 whitewash against Kieron Pollard's men in Ahmedabad in the ODI series last week. Adding to West Indies' woes, India have lost only once against them in a T20I contest since 2018. India's record stands at 9 wins in 10 encounters, the only defeat happening in 2019 at Thiruvananthapuram.

If India manage to win the series 3-0 against West Indies, they will have the chance to become the No.1 T20I side in ICC Rankings, dethroning England from the top spot.