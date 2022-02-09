IND vs WI: Where does Virat Kohli stand compared to Sachin Tendulkar and other greats ahead of record 100th ODI at home?

Wednesday will mark a historic century for former India skipper Virat Kohli when he takes the field in the second ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having featured in 99 ODIs at home in his illustrious 13-year career, Kohli stands on the verge of completing a milestone of 100 appearances in the format in India. He will become the 36th cricketer to play 100 ODI matches at home and fifth from India, joining the like of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in the historic list.

In 99 ODI matches, Kohli has amassed 5002 runs in 96 innings at an average of 59.64 with 19 centuries and 25 half-century scores. So where does that leave one of the modern-era greats of the game among some of the legends that the game has witnessed ahead of his record 100th game at home?

None even stands close to what Kohli has achieved as run machine in 99 ODIs at home as he stands atop among most runs scored by a batsman. The next best on the list is Sachin, who had managed to amass 4231 runs in at the time of his 99th ODI game in India. Even the Aussie great and former captain Ricky Ponting stands eighth in the unique list having scored 3497 runs in his first 99 matches at home.

Kohli also has the most centuries among all batters after 99 ODIs at home, having scored 19 such knocks, six more than second-placed Sachin.

Most runs after 99 ODIs at home.

Breaking down his run tally of 5002 runs at home, almost 25 per cent of them - 1247 runs precisely - were scored against West Indies in 21 innings, at 69.27 with five centuries. And 24 per cent of the total (1197 runs) were scored against another one of his favourite opponent, Australia, in 22 innings at 59.95 with as many centuries.

Kohli had a very un-Kohli like start to the series, departing for just 8 off 4 following a barrage of shorter deliveries from Alzarri Joseph. But Kohli would be raring make the most of the historic occasion to get the big score that has eluded him in the format since August 2019.