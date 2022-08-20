IND vs ZIM: KL Rahul comes up with cheeky two-word response when asked about his cheap dismissal in 2nd ODI

Shardul Thakur on Saturday returned 3-38 as India recorded a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe to claim victory in their three-match One-day International series with a game to spare in Harare. Thakur, who entered the eleven in place of Deepak Chahar, thwarted the opposition early, while Deepak Hooda (25) and Sanju Samson (43 not out) put on 56 for the fifth wicket to help India get past the finish line. Also Read | Team India breaks Pakistan's spectacular world record to script history with series win against Zimbabwe

Thakur stood out among the lot as he dismissed opener Innocent Kaia (16), captain Regis Chakabva (2) and Luke Jongwe (6) with some excellent swing bowling. Sean Williams was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with a run-a-ball 42, while Ryan Burl was left stranded not out on 39, as the home side was dismissed for a modest 161, which India overhauled with 24.2 overs remaining.

While it was another comfortable win for India, KL Rahul perished for just 1 after he promoted himself up the order. The Indian skipper came out to bat at the top alongside Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill was slotted at the No. 3 spot.

But Rahul got out early in the second over after getting trapped plumb in front of the stumps. It was his first international match since his 49-run outing against the West Indies in an ODI in Ahmedabad on February 9.

When asked about his dismissal in the post-match presentation, Rahul had a cheeky response up his sleeve. "Didn't work," he said with a chuckle. "I wanted to get some runs but it didn't happen. Hopefully in the next game."

India did not have to sweat much despite a mid-innings jolt, which saw some anxious moments after the exit of Dhawan (33). Jongwe removed Ishan Kishan (6) and a set Shubman Gill (33) in successive overs, to reduce India to 97 for four at the drinks break. But Hooda and Samson produced a sensible partnership of 56 runs together to virtually seal the game and series for India.

Rahul further lauded Zimbabwe for its "quality" bowling display that challenged his team's batters. He also thanked Indian fans, who turn out in large numbers, irrespective of the location.

"They have some quality bowlers in the attack and they bowled well to Bangladesh, I watched on the television. the bowlers did come hard, they're tall and big and strong boys. Good challenge for us as batters, but we bat deep so it wasn't a worry.

"We're here to play good cricket and win. It's a great turnout today, it's a weekend, and wherever we go across the world we get good support from Indian fans, so thanks to them," added Rahul.

