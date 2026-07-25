IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer and Co. look to seal the series
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India need one more win today to claim their first series under new captain Shreyas Iyer after defeats against Ireland and England in the last one month or so.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India look to win the second T20I and seal the series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. After tasting six defeats in Ireland and England, new captain Shreyas Iyer won his first game on Thursday as the visitors beat Sikandar Raza’s men by seven wickets. ...Read More
After being put into bat by Iyer, Zimbabwe could only manage 125/7, after which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 19-ball 50 to put India on course. The returning Mayank Yadav was chosen Man of the Match for his figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. Raza wasn’t happy with the nature of the pitch in the first game, and after the loss, hoped they would get a better track for the second game today.
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- Jul 25, 2026 03:15 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Where to watch this game?
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: If you don't know yet, we are here to help you. Live broadcast of the match is available on Unite8 Sports. FanCode is the digital platform where you can watch the game. The toss will happen at 4 pm (IST) and the contest starts half an hour later. Hope this suffices.
- Jul 25, 2026 02:58 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Can Iyer make it nine in a row?
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Can you believe it? That Shreyas Iyer has not lost a single toss since being appointed captain in June. In eight matches so far, the coin has favoured him. It's another story that he has won just one game. By the way, it's an Indian record. Among full members, Daren Sammy of the West Indies won 10 in a row. Salman Agha of Pakistan is second at 9.
- Jul 25, 2026 02:52 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India should bat first today
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: It's been a while since we have seen a really big score from the Indian team. In the 2026 T20 World Cup, India had scored 256 against Zimbabwe. Maybe today they should try doing it again. A score of 250 or more. In England and Ireland, they struggled big time. Fans seem to have forgotten what they are capable of doing.
- Jul 25, 2026 02:31 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Sooryavanshi should look for another top-notch innings
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: The teenage star finally came good after disappointment in England. He scored just 18 balls to score his maiden international fifty. But he should not get complacent. International cricket is hard. There is no scope for overconfidence. If he stays grounded and applies himself like he did in the first game, he can impact another game in a big way.
- Jul 25, 2026 02:27 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Can Indian bowlers shine again?
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: In England and Ireland, the Indian bowlers didn't do great and that was the main reason whey they lost six T20I games and won none. Mayank Yadav was the most impressive on Thursday. He got a lot of bounce from the pitch and troubled the Zimbabwean batsmen not a little. If truth be told, the hosts' batsmen didn't show any application either early on and paid a huge price. If Indian bowlers bowl well again, rest assured, it's going to be a no-contest.
- Jul 25, 2026 02:22 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India should field the same team
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: The following featured in the first game: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav.
- Jul 25, 2026 02:20 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Raza was unhappy with the pitch
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: “Again, not up to the standard, I think. In the morning, the moisture certainly played a part, but I didn’t think it was going to play a part for that long. I thought it remained tough with the new ball. Unfortunately, we didn’t hit many boundaries up front as well, so the ball stayed new, and because of that, I felt the movement off the deck made batting even tougher,” Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said after a seven-wicket loss on Thursday.
- Jul 25, 2026 12:54 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: To our coverage of the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe. Leading 1-0, Shreyas Iyer's men look to win this game and seal the series, first under the new captain. Stay tuned for more updates.