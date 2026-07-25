IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer and Co. look to seal the series

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer would be desperate to register his first series win as captain.(AFP)

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India look to win the second T20I and seal the series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. After tasting six defeats in Ireland and England, new captain Shreyas Iyer won his first game on Thursday as the visitors beat Sikandar Raza’s men by seven wickets. ...Read More