INDW vs AUSW LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. seek redemption against mighty Aussies after Proteas setback

IND W vs AUS W Live Score: After a narrow defeat against South Africa, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are focused on their biggest clash in the round-robin stage against Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The three-wicket defeat against South Africa might have dented India's confidence, but against Australia, they can't afford to repeat the same mistakes.

The hosts could consider including an additional spinner, especially after Nadine de Klerk mentioned that South Africa’s strategy focused on tackling India’s pacers, given the spin-friendly conditions in the previous game.

Experienced left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who also contributes with the bat, might be a likely inclusion, potentially replacing Rana. However, with Australia’s lineup featuring two left-handers — centurion Beth Mooney and opener Phoebe Litchfield — India may think twice before making that change.

Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur have done well in the tournament but they failed to held their nerves against South Africa and conceded 30 runs in 12 balls across the 47th and 49th overs as South Africa overhauled a 252-run target.

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues haven't fired with the bat so far, and they need to up the ante against Australia to silence their critics. Mandhana has an impeccable record in ODIs this year in bilateral but his ICC is once again under scrutiny. Mandhana, in particular, will have to raise her game to the pre-World Cup level — a phase when she made 928 runs from 14 innings at an average of 66. Her feeble run at the top — 54 runs from three matches at 18 — has severely hurt the team in this tournament.

In the tune-up to the World Cup, both teams played each other in an ODI series where India came close to defeating Australia but missed out on the historic chance after losing the final ODI.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.