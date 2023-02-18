IND W vs ENG W, ICC T20 World Cup Live streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women online and on TV

India face England in the third fixture of their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign, at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side began their campaign with a seven-wicket victory against Pakistan, followed by a six-wicket win against West Indies. Meanwhile, England started the tournament with a seven-wicket victory against West Indies, and then beat Ireland by four wickets in their next fixture.

Both sides will be aiming to grab a win, with England on top of Group B with four points. Meanwhile, India are second with four points, but a lower net run rate than England.

When will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will take place on Saturday (February 18), 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 take place?

The India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will take place at Saint George's Oval in Port Elizabeth.

Where will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 be broadcasted live on television?

In India, the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will broadcasted live on television through Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 be live streamed?

The live streaming of the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on Hotstar. For live updates, follow www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

