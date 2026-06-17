India W vs Netherlands W LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye dominant show against the Netherlands in Leeds
IND vs NED LIVE Score: India Women team take on the Netherlands at the Headingley, Leeds in their second match of the group stage.
IN W vs NED W Live Score: Indian Women return to action in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 today as Harmanpreet Kaur's side face tournament debutants Netherlands Women in their second Group 1 match at Headingley, Leeds. India began their campaign with a commanding 64-run win over Pakistan, powered by Smriti Mandhana's 68, Richa Ghosh's late 34 and Deepti Sharma's superb 5/10 with the ball. The Netherlands, meanwhile, are playing in their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup, offering India a clear chance to build momentum and protect their net run rate before tougher group-stage fixtures arrive. With Mandhana in touch, Deepti already among the wickets and India expected to start as heavy favourites, the focus will be on how ruthlessly they handle a lower-ranked but historic Dutch side....Read More
IND vs NED LIVE Score: A test of the squad balance
IND vs NED LIVE Score: India's campaign is also a test of their squad balance. Harmanpreet Kaur leads a side with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain, Shafali Verma's power at the top, Jemimah Rodrigues' control in the middle, Richa Ghosh's finishing, and a spin-heavy core featuring Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil. Against the Netherlands, India will want that full structure, not just individual brilliance, to start clicking.