India W vs Netherlands W LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye dominant show against the Netherlands in Leeds

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IND vs NED LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur and India will look for a big win against the Netherlands.

IN W vs NED W Live Score: Indian Women return to action in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 today as Harmanpreet Kaur's side face tournament debutants Netherlands Women in their second Group 1 match at Headingley, Leeds. India began their campaign with a commanding 64-run win over Pakistan, powered by Smriti Mandhana's 68, Richa Ghosh's late 34 and Deepti Sharma's superb 5/10 with the ball. The Netherlands, meanwhile, are playing in their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup, offering India a clear chance to build momentum and protect their net run rate before tougher group-stage fixtures arrive. With Mandhana in touch, Deepti already among the wickets and India expected to start as heavy favourites, the focus will be on how ruthlessly they handle a lower-ranked but historic Dutch side.

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