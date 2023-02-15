Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IND W vs WI W, ICC T20 World Cup LIVE streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs West Indies Women online

Published on Feb 15, 2023 08:54 AM IST

IND W vs WI W, ICC T20 World Cup Live streaming: India will look to make it two wins in a row, having won the previous encounter against Pakistan by seven wickets. India Women vs West Indies Women live streaming details:

India Women vs West Indies Women live streaming details: Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur(AFP/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

India Women vs West Indies Women live streaming details: Team India will look to make it two wins in a row when they lock horns with West Indies in the Group B encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The focus will be on star batter Smriti Mandhana, who is likely to return to action. She was ruled out of the first encounter against Pakistan, which India won by seven wickets, due to an injury on her finger. Going forward, the bowlers will look for an improved show having conceded 91 runs in the final 10 overs of the inning. Thanks to a superb batting effort by Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls, as India chased down a challenging 150 comfortably. West Indies, on the other hand, will head into the contest on the back of a seven-wicket defeat against England, who are currently the table toppers in Group B: Here are the LIVE streaming details of IND W vs WI W, Women's T20 World Cup:

When will India Women vs West Indies Women, T20 World Cup match take place?

The India Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup match will take place on Tuesday, February 15, 2023.

Where will India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match be played?

The India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match will be played in Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match start?

The India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match?

India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match be available?

The live streaming of India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. You can also catch the live updates here at hindustantimes.com.

