India A vs Afghanistan A, Live Score: Spotlight on Sooryavanshi again
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be under pressure to deliver after the failure against Sri Lanka A.
India A take on Afghanistan A in the second match of the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka. Like first match, this match will be played in Dambulla. ...Read More
India A won their first game against hosts Sri Lanka A in a thriller. After scoring 277, they bowled out the hosts for 269. However, teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was a disappointment. In the lead-up to the match, all eyes were on him thanks to his exploits in the 2026 Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals.
But his innings lasted just 12 balls and he scored 14 runs with the help of three fours. He disappointed but Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Tilak Varma didn't. Gaikwad and Varma scored 101 and 60 respectively to take India A to a competitive total.
Today, once again the spotlight will be on Sooryavanshi. It may be noted that the tri-series is in the double round robin format, and another win will make India feel good about their chances for the final showdown.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 08:12:10 am
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: The thing about Sri Lanka!
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: Is that they have sporting pitches for the large part. The boundaries can also be big at times. So, one has to be careful. Against Sri Lanka A, a star-studded India A batting line-up failed to live up to expectations -- in a manner of speaking. Hopefully, they will make amends today but the Indian batsmen will have to remember they are not playing in India and that they will have to be a little circumspect.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 08:00:57 am
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: How a format changes everything!
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: Just a couple of weeks back, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad came in for a lot of criticism after his team failed to qualify for the playoffs. His batting was questioned, if he really was a good fit for the format. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya, on the other hand, were superstars. But against Sri Lanka A in a different format, it was Gaikwad who came to the team's rescue.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:36:35 am
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: Adaptability is key!
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Tilak Varma showed against Sri Lanka A how to bat under pressure. After three early wickets, they got into the repair work straight away and eventually added 150 for the fourth wicket to bail India out. Varma particularly took his own sweet time. He didn't look in a hurry! Quite remarkable for a player who is known for his extraordinary power-hitting in the shortest format of the game. So, changing your game as per match situations is key.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:25:28 am
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: The surprising thing about Sooryavanshi's last outing!
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: His innings against Sri Lanka A lasted just 12 balls. Which is okay. Not a big deal. But what was surprising was that there wasn't a single six during his innings. There were three fours instead. Isn't it surprising? A cricketer who just a few days back set an IPL record for most sixes in a season fails to hit even one biggie during his innings!
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 07:18:47 am
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: So much pressure on Sooryavanshi!
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: How Sooryavanshi copes with so much pressure?! It's nothing short of a miracle. He is all of 15 years of age and already has so much spotlight. He may have flopped last time around but remember he is a generational talent according to many. Fans can raise their expectations again. Nothing wrong with that. Maybe it's today when he adds more to his legend.
- Thu, 11 Jun 2026 06:36:20 am
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-series, Live Score: Hello and welcome to the second game of the tri-series. S