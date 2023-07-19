India A vs Pakistan A Live Score: Who will enter Emerging Asia Cup semi-final as group-toppers?

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup: No matter which sport, no matter at what level, an India vs Pakistan match always attracts eyeballs. Be it hockey, football, kabaddi, there is always tension and anticipation around India and Pakistan matches. It goes to a different level in cricket. Today, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma won't go head-to-head with Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi but Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel taking on Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani is no less. The hype may be less but expect nothing less in quality when India A face Pakistan A in a Group A match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo. It promises to be a cracker. Both India A and Pakistan A have had easy goings against Nepal A and UAE A but their real test will be against each other. The match will also determine the group topper and who faces Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A in the semi-final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

