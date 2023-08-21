India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: Ajit Agarkar, Rohit Sharma to unveil 17-man team in Delhi
India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will announce the squad for the Asia Cup in New Delhi on Monday afternoon. The announcement will come after a selection meeting in which captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will also be present. There is also an outside chance of a 15-member provisional squad for the World Cup also being decided. It remains to be seen if the same would be announced as well.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 11:47 AM
India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: Bumrah's return
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 11:24 AM
India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: The No.4 conundrum
It had looked like India had found their ODI No.4 in Shreyas Iyer and it is quite likely that he will indeed be taking that spot back considering how poor Suryakumar Yadav has been in the time that his Mumbai teammate was injured. But now, in classical Indian cricket style, Tilak Varma seems to have made enough of an impression to actually be considered for that spot despite having never played an ODI in his life. He is talented and he may turn out to be the ideal solution to India's issues with that spot but the fact remains that England and Australia, the teams that India are considered at par with, if not above, have announced preliminary squads and pretty much know the make up of their top order while India are still experimenting, building, breaking down and rebuilding.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 11:09 AM
India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are among the star players who have been out due to injury but are now expected to make a comeback. It will be seen today if they are put into the throes of a tournament right away as India prepare to unveil their squad for the Asia Cup. There is also the topic of whether they will decide to give Tilak Varma an ODI debut and try him out at No.4. Has Yashasvi Jaiswal done enough to warrant a look? Is there any substance to rumours of Jasprit Bumrah giving a tough challenge to Hardik Pandya for the vice-captain's post? These are just some of the many questions floating around the Indian team right now and hopefully, we will get more answers than fodder for fresh questions today afternoon.