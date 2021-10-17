India at T20 World Cup: Full Schedule, Venue, Date, Timing in IST - All you need to know

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup 2021 to kick off - as 16 teams battle it out to win the prestigious tournament. India will be led by captain Virat Kohli, who will be stepping down as captain of the shortest format after the tournament ends. India are yet to win an ICC trophy under Kohli's captaincy, and he will be eager to get the job done this time around.

Here is all you need to know about T20 World Cup:

FORMAT

The first stage of the tournament will be a Group stage in which eight teams will fight for a spot in the Super 12. Two teams from Group A and Group B will make it to the Super 12 stage - where these four teams and eight teams that have already qualified to the Super 12 stage - will compete for one of the four spots in the semifinal. The winners of the two semifinals will meet in the summit clash in Dubai on November 14th, 2021.

India are one of the eight teams that have already qualified for the Super 12 and are placed in Group 2 of theSuper 12 stage along with Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, so far.

INDIA SCHEDULE:

Here is a look at India's schedule at the T20 World Cup:

1) October 24: India vs Pakistan in Dubai from 7:30PM IST

2) October 31: India vs New Zealand in Dubai from 7:30PM IST

3) November 3: India vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi from 7:30PM IST

4) November 5: India vs B1 (Qualifier from Group B) in Dubai from 7:30PM

5) November 8: India vs A2 (Qualifier from Group A) in Dubai from 7:30PM

INDIA FULL SQUAD:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

