India, Australia players wear black armbands, pay tribute and hold minute's silence in memory of Ben Austin

Both Indian and Australia wore black armbands as a mark of respect for Aussie teenage cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically died after being hit by a ball in the nets on Tuesday. A moment's silence was observed at the MCG after the toss in the second T20I. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl. Players pay tribute to Ben Austin.(X)

Austin, who was 17 years old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the incident at Ferntree Gully in Melbourne, where he had been facing balls in the nets. He was wearing a helmet, but it did not have a stem guard. He was placed on life support at Monash Children's Hospital, but died on Thursday morning.

In a statement, his father, Jace Austin, said, "We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning."

"For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers - going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.

"We would also like to support his team-mate who was bowling in the nets - this accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well."

In a statement, Ferntree Gully Cricket Club said, "We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family - Jace, Tracey, Cooper and Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought."