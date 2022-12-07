India awarded back-to-back free hits for rare Mehidy Hasan no-ball accident during 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh. See Pic

An in-form Mehidy Hasan was left crestfallen after conceding back-to-back free hits against India, in the second ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. With India at 86/4 in 20.4 overs, the 25-year-old hit the stumps at his end in the fifth delivery of the over, and the umpire called it a no-ball, awarding India a free hit. In the final delivery of the over, he once again tripped on the stumps, and conceded another no-ball. In the resulting free hit, Shreyas Iyer clobbered it for a four, past the short fine leg fielder.

Mehidy was in good batting form during the first innings, grabbing his first ODI century. He smacked an unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 83 balls, packed with eight fours and four sixes. His blistering unbeaten knock helped Bangladesh post 271 for seven in 50 overs, setting a target of 272 runs. Even Mahmudullah clobbered a crucial knock of 77 runs off 96 balls.

Here is the video of Mehidy's rare no-ball incident:

Mehidy and Mahmudullah's seventh wicket partnership also proved to be historical as it was the highest seventh-wicket partnership by any country against India in ODI cricket, bagging 148 runs. Meanwhile, it is also the highest partnership by Bangladesh vs India in ODI cricket. On Mehidy's arrival in the first innings, Bangladesh were stuck at 69 for six after Afif Hossain dismissal in the 19th over. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar took three wickets for India, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj bagged two scalps each.

India had a shaky start to their chase, as opener Virat Kohli got dismissed for five runs off six balls and Shikhar Dhawan (8) was also sent packing early. Meanwhile, Sundar (11) and KL Rahul (14) failed to make an impact with the bat.

Mehidy was also in excellent form in the first ODI, as Bangladesh won by one wicket. Chasing a target of 187 runs, Bangladesh reached 187 for nine in 46 overs as Mehidy smacked an unbeaten knock of 38 runs off 39 balls. Meanwhile, Litton Das slammed 41 off 63 deliveries. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj took three wickets for India. Initially, India were bowled out for 186 in 41.2 overs, with Shakib Al Hasan taking five wickets and Ebadot Hossain bagging four. Meanwhile, Mehidy also scalped a dismissal for Bangladesh. KL Rahul played a knock of 73 runs off 70, but failed to lead India to a win.

