India become first team to qualify for 2023 World Cup semi-finals with unbeaten 7/7 record

The Indian team became the first to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, as the side thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai. The victory was India's seventh in the competition in as many matches, as Rohit Sharma's bunch remains the only undefeated side at the World Cup. India once again showcased their dominance in a commanding performance against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, bowling the islanders out for just 55 in a 358-run chase. The trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami dismantled the Sri Lankan batting order, much like their previous thrashing of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final back in September.

India's Mohammed Shami awaits successfully for the DRS review with teammates after appealing for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera, caught by KL Rahul(REUTERS)

In the title clash of the continental tournament, India had bowled the islanders out for merely 50 with Siraj picking six wickets, and it seemed the India pacer resumed from where he left in Colombo, taking two wickets off his very first over. Siraj's double-wicket over preceded Jasprit Bumrah's another successful opening over, as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka off the first ball of the match.

Siraj and Bumrah continued to trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen, generating substantial movement off the pitch, despite the surface being relatively friendly to the batters in Mumbai. Siraj, in particular, appeared extremely menacing and engaged in a heated battle with Charith Asalanka early in the game as well.

Shami, the first-change bowler for the Indian side, further exacerbated Sri Lanka's woes by dismissing both Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha in his opening over. Shami has maintained excellent form ever since his return to the Indian XI last week, initially as a forced replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya. He eventually ended with his third five-wicket haul in World Cups and second in this edition, registering incredible figures of 5/18 in 5 overs. Siraj (3/16) was also impressive for India, while Bumrah didn't bowl after his first spell and had figures of 1/8 in five overs.

Earlier, India produced an exemplary batting effort after being invited to bat by Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis, scoring 357/8. Three Indian batters – Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88), and Shreyas Iyer (82) – missed out on reaching the three-figure mark in the innings, while Dilshan Madushanka was the only positive for Sri Lanka with a five-wicket haul (5/80).

India have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far, beating five-time champions Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, and now Sri Lanka in their first seven matches. With 14 points, India are now at the top of the table and will face the high-flying South Africa on Sunday, who have only lost one match in the tournament so far.

