India capitulate as Ireland sweep T20 series 2-0

Mumbai: The two T20Is versus Ireland were supposed to serve as a warm-up for World Cup winners India ahead of their tougher England series on the white-ball tour of UK. The visitors paid the price for taking Ireland lightly as the hosts embarrassed the star-studded line-up, completing a white-wash for their first-ever series win over the sub-continent giants.

India's players celebrate the wicket of Ireland's Ross Adair during the second T20I in Belfast, Ireland, on Sunday. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

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Having beaten India for the first time ever on Friday, Ireland again defied the odds on Sunday to defend 20 runs in the final over and win by one run.

Appointed to take over from T20I World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer’s first taste of the job has begun on a forgettable note. The defeat snapped India’s record of 16 consecutive undefeated series or tournaments.

For head coach Gautam Gambhir, being blanked 2-0 in the T20Is against unfancied opposition is another unwanted record after presiding over India’s first Test series whitewash at home against New Zealand (in 2024), which ended a 12-year undefeated run in Test series at home.

Despite Tilak Varma hitting a half-century, Ireland were in control for most of India’s chase. Only some big-hitting by Harshit Rana brought the game close. Rana smashed a six and four in the 19th over to bring the equation down to 20 off the last over. Off-spinner Harry Tector started nervously with a wide and no ball, making it 15 off five balls. A bottom edge for four off the second ball reduced India’s target to 11 off four. However, Rana fell on the penultimate ball by hitting a full toss to Tim Tector at long-on, leaving India to get eight off the last ball. Prince Yadav smashed a six, but India fell short by one run.

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{{^usCountry}} Put into bat, Ireland batted doggedly to get to 154/8, thanks to a half-century by Harry Tector (53-47 balls) and useful contributions from Ben Calitz (37-23b) and George Dockrell (19-14b). To add to India’s embarrassment, Ireland’s historic victory came without five of their first-choice players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Put into bat, Ireland batted doggedly to get to 154/8, thanks to a half-century by Harry Tector (53-47 balls) and useful contributions from Ben Calitz (37-23b) and George Dockrell (19-14b). To add to India’s embarrassment, Ireland’s historic victory came without five of their first-choice players. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There were many heart-warming stories for the home team, none better than that of their Indian-origin pacer Jai Moondra, who proved the difference playing in his debut series. The 29-year-old from Rajasthan, who went to Ireland for higher studies and qualified to play for the country, backed his showing in the first game (2/25) with another brilliant opening burst. Moondra gave Ireland a dream start by getting both India openers, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, for golden ducks before also prising out Iyer. His opening spell read 3-0-19-3. Reduced to 19/3 in 2.4 overs, India never recovered. Moondra finished with 3/32. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were many heart-warming stories for the home team, none better than that of their Indian-origin pacer Jai Moondra, who proved the difference playing in his debut series. The 29-year-old from Rajasthan, who went to Ireland for higher studies and qualified to play for the country, backed his showing in the first game (2/25) with another brilliant opening burst. Moondra gave Ireland a dream start by getting both India openers, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, for golden ducks before also prising out Iyer. His opening spell read 3-0-19-3. Reduced to 19/3 in 2.4 overs, India never recovered. Moondra finished with 3/32. {{/usCountry}}

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Moondra got Samson first ball and Abhishek Sharma on the fourth ball. To the disbelief of the India dressing room, Iyer was bowled off an inside edge in the third over. Adding to this horror show, Ishan Kishan was run out in the fifth over, leaving India reeling at 35/4. The poor batting display negated India’s bowling effort, highlighted by Prince Yadav’s fine figures of 3/22 on debut. Allrounder Suryansh Shedge was the other debutant.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanjjeev K Samyal Sanjjeev K Samyal heads the sports team in Mumbai and anchors HT’s cricket coverage.

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