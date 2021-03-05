'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, at last, ceased trolling the Ahmedabad pitch and instead credited the Indian bowlers for making life difficult for the England batsman during Day 1 of the fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli’s men ‘out skilled and out thought’ England, showing why they are good in these conditions.

“India today with the ball showed why they are so good in these conditions ... Pitch did very little for 60 overs and they completely out skilled & out thought England ... !! High class ... England with the Bat were very very average,” tweeted Vaughan.

India spinners claimed eight more England wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 205 on the first day.

England opted to bat first on another dry pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium, where India won the third test inside two days. But this pitch was batsman-friendly and England wasted it. There were several good starts but only Ben Stokes made a half-century while dealing with a stomach issue.

Stokes negotiated 121 balls for 55 until he was trapped by Washington Sundar in the middle session -- the most prosperous session for England as it scored 70 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Medium-pacer Mohammed Siraj trapped the dangerous Joe Root on 5 and Jonny Bairstow on 28 to reduce England to 78-4 just after lunch, and Stokes was next out.

But the real damage was once again done by spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin who shared 7 wickets between them.

Patel knocked back the stumps of Dom Sibley (2) off his second ball, and Zak Crawley (9) chipped a simple catch to mid-off in Patel’s second over. He finished with figures of 4 for 68 while Ashwin ended up with 3 for 47.

In reply, India lost opener Shubman Gill for a duck but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara made sure there were no further losses taking their side to 24 for 1 at stumps.

(With agency inputs)