'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India

Cricket lovers all across the globe love to compare teams from different eras and debate about which one of them was the best. While there are several factors that need to be kept in mind while making comparisons as each era has been unique with its own set of challenges, one thing that gives a clear indication is the results that the teams produced.

A look at the history of Test cricket over the years would give us a good idea of which teams have been the most dominant and in which era. The West Indies teams from the mid-70s to mid-90s and the Australia juggernaut of the late 90s and 2000s were two exceptionally good sides which won almost everywhere.





India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.

When asked to rate this team, former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was full of praise for this side.

"Look at the results that they are producing consistently and regularly they are winning matches. Steve Waugh's Australians from the late 1990s to the mid 2000s and the kind of dominance that Clive Lloyd's West Indies team had from the mid-1970s to the mid 1990s. It wasn't just Lloyd, it was Viv Richards and then Brian Lara for a few years. So, when you have a team which is as good as the teams of West Indies and Australia - India's team, this one, has to be the best in its history. You could argue that there teams in 1971 and 1986 that also won very very consistently, but this team is winning everywhere. And with that magnificent win in Australia this time around, when Steve Smith, David Warner and Labuschagne were all available, it has clearly raised the bar considerably. So, I think when you look at the history of Indian cricket after a couple of years, this team will be called the best of them all," Gavaskar opined.

Virat Kohli, who equalled MS Dhoni's record of captaining India in most Test matches in the fourth Test against England, has a win percentage of above 58, which is only behind the Aussie duos of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, among players to have captained their teams in 50 or more matches.