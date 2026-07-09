New Delhi: India’s T20 World Cup campaign in England already delivered enough talking points to fuel debate back home, but the spotlight now shifts to a stage that carries significance far beyond the result. For the first time in history, Lord’s will host a women’s Test, marking a landmark occasion in the evolution of the women’s game.

India, England and a Test at Lord’s

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If India arrive buoyed by their growing comfort in the longest format, England walk in with the advantage of familiarity at home. They know these conditions, understand the unique demands of Lord’s, and will look to lean on that knowledge. Yet, this is also the beginning of a new chapter for the hosts. Their last Test ended in the Ashes clean sweep that prompted a period of introspection.

Change has followed rather swiftly with Nat Sciver-Brunt taking on leadership, and set to captain England in a Test for the first time. Selectors, meanwhile, have embraced a bold approach by handing opportunities to as many as five uncapped players in the format. The fresh faces have come at the expense of experienced names such as Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kate Cross and Charlie Dean.

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{{^usCountry}} A farewell is bound to add more emotion for England – Tammy Beaumont, one of England’s finest batters across formats, is set to retire from international cricket after the match, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished 17-year career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A farewell is bound to add more emotion for England – Tammy Beaumont, one of England’s finest batters across formats, is set to retire from international cricket after the match, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished 17-year career. {{/usCountry}}

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India have quietly developed an impressive relationship with Test cricket despite the format’s rarity. But they played one Test against Australia in January which they lost and will play another against South Africa in Gqerberha in December. Their performances over the last few years have reflected a side increasingly comfortable with the demands unique to red-ball cricket, at least at home.

The backdrop to the Test has inevitably been shaped by India’s recent white-ball disappointments. Consecutive group-stage exits at the T20 World Cup have prompted questions over team combinations and even Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership. Yet, the selectors have resisted sweeping changes, signalling faith in the current core.

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Head coach Amol Muzumdar, meanwhile, has urged his players to embrace the rarity of the occasion. “The first one will always be special,” Muzumdar told reporters on match eve. “The first-ever World Cup win was special. The first-ever Test match at Lord’s will be special. Just looking forward to the next four to five years, what women’s cricket will bring. You never know.”

“We just have to explore those dynamics. And the more we do it, the more people turn up, the more popular the women’s game becomes, the better it is for everyone. So, I guess this Lord’s Test match is a special one.”