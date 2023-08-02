India extend lead over Pakistan in world record run, Kishan joins Dhoni as milestones tumble in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Records tumbled as India pummelled the West Indies in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad to clinch the three-match series 2-1. This was India's 13 consecutive bilateral ODI series win vs the West Indies, extending their world record run. They haven't lost an ODI series against the Windies since 2007. The next best is Pakistan, who have won 11 back-to-back ODI series against Zimbabwe. India's 200-run victory on Tuesday was also their second-biggest win against West Indies in ODIs (in terms of runs). Kuldeep Yadav (2nd R) and Suryakumar Yadav (L) of India celebrate the dismissal of Alick Athanaze of the West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI(AFP)

The victory was set up by the batters after they smashed 351/5 led by Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and later Hardik Pandya. India were looking to avoid a first series defeat to the West Indies since 2006 and the visiting batters ended up giving them a significant advantage.

Ishan Kishan joins Dhoni and others in the record books

Kishan scored 77 off 64 balls before falling to Yannic Cariah in the 20th over. His wicket ended the opening partnership he had with Shubman Gill on 143. That was the highest opening partnership for India in an ODI in the West Indies and in the process, Kishan scored his third consecutive ODI half-century. He thus became the sixth Indian player to score 50 or more in every match of a three-match ODI series. The last man to do so was Shreyas Iyer, who had scored half-centuries in each of India's three matches away from home against New Zealand in 2020.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth was the first Indian batter to do so, having made achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 1982. Dilip Vengsarkar then did it against Sri Lanka in 1985 after which Mohammad Azharuddin did it against the same opposition in 1993. No Indian then managed to do it for 26 years before MS Dhoni in 2019 against Australia. Iyer and Kishan then followed suit.

India's highest ODI score in the West Indies

This was also India's highest ODI score in the West Indies, going past the previous best was 339/6 on June 26, 2009. India won that match by 20 runs, with Shivnarine Chanderpaul with 63 off 59 balls scoring the most runs for the hosts. At the time, Yuvraj Singh had scored a blistering 131 off 102 for India but on Tuesday though, no visiting batter scored a ton. It was the most runs India have ever scored with none of their batters scoring a century, surpassing the previous highest of 350/6 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur in 2005.

Instead, four of India's top five scored half-centuries, just the seventh instance of this happening for the team in ODI cricket. While Kishan scored 77 off 64, his opening partner Shubman Gill scored 85 off 92. Sanju Samson then came in and smashed 51 in 41 balls. Captain Hardik Pandya then stayed unbeaten on a blistering 70 off 52. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja were the only ones to not score a half-century on Tuesday among the Indians who got to bat. While Jadeja was unbeaten at the other end on eight off seven as Pandya gave India a big finish, Ruturaj Gaikwad fell on eight off 14. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, scored 35 off 30 before falling to Romario Shepherd.

In reply, West Indies lost four wickets inside 11 overs as Mukesh Kumar (3/30) made the new ball talk. The hosts never recovered from the torrid start as Shardul Thakur then came in to pick up 4/37. India bowled West Indies out for 151 in 35.3 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON