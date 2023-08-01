Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Rohit, Kohli as IND look to avoid historic series defeat
Live

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Rohit, Kohli as IND look to avoid historic series defeat

Aug 01, 2023 06:13 PM IST
OPEN APP

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow live score and updates of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI from the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad here. 

India vs West Indies 2023 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be returning to the Indian squad as they look to avoid a first ODI series defeat to the West Indies since 2006. Rohit came in at No.7 in the first ODI, in which India lost five wickets while chasing a target of 115 while Kohli didn't bat at all. In the second, neither Rohit nor Kohli were even in the playing XI and India ended up falling to a six-wicket defeat to the West Indies. It was the first time India lost an ODI to the West Indies since 2019. Now, India are looking to not allow the West Indies, who failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, to break an even bigger duck. 

India vs West Indies 2023 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score:
India vs West Indies 2023 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: (AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 01, 2023 06:13 PM IST

    IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: India vs West Indies, a history

  • Aug 01, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Live score: Shai Hope, a class apart

    Shai Hope has been a class apart from his teammates, and indeed most Indian batters as well. He was unbeaten on 63 off 80 in the second ODI which led his team to victory and he scored 43 in the first ODI, which was pretty much the only reason why West Indies scored over 100 runs. 

  • Aug 01, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: West Indies' turn of fortunes

    During that first ODI, when the West Indies batting was collapsing like a burning pack of cards, it was quite clear as to why they have failed to qualify for the World Cup. And yet, Shai Hope showed that he could keep his head in hopeless situations, choosing to unleash his spinners on India the way they did with his side and ended up making much more of a contest of it than it should have been. Their batting struggled in the second ODI as well but Hope found an able partner in Keacy Carty and they pair led the West Indies to their first ODI victory against India in over three years. With the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Myaers and Hope, it is quite puzzling that the West Indies' batting has been their weakness in this series but the team themselves have hardly been pushovers in this series. 

  • Aug 01, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Live score: Dravid on resting Kohli and Rohit

    "Honestly, this was our last chance to try some of our players. We have got four of our players who are injured and are in the NCA. With days to go for the Asia Cup and then the World Cup, we are kind of running out of time in a lot of ways. And we are hoping that some of them will be for the Asia Cup and the World Cup but we can't take those chances. We have to try out other people and give them chances so that in worst case scenario they at least have game time behind them. It also gives us the opportunity to make some decisions on players. Honestly in a series like this with 2-3 matches to go before the Asia Cup, playing Kohli and Rohit would have not given us any answers. But with the injuries we have in the NCA and some uncertainty around them we just wanted to give others a chance."

  • Aug 01, 2023 04:58 PM IST

    IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: India put on the lab coats…

    …just months before the World Cup. The only real regulars India are missing in this series are Shreyas Iyer, who would've played at No.4 had he been available, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. There can be an argument made that they are missing Mohammed Shami as well but the fact remains that Shreyas is the only absentee really in the batting lineup. And yet, India have decided to throw in players in all kinds of positions and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chose to practically sit out two of the handful ODIs they will get to play before the World Cup later this year. It has resulted in India struggling to beat a side for whom prayers were said and post mortem reports were prepared after they failed to qualify for the World Cup just a few days back. They then went on to outright lose the second ODI and now stand on the cusp of recording a first loss to the West Indies in over 16 years. And yet, ask Rohit Sharma or Rahul Dravid or anyone else from the team management and they'd tell you that any problems in the team is nothing more than outside noise that they don't care about, with Dravid even going on to say something to the effect that they can't be bothered with winning every match before a World Cup when there is potential for so much juicy experimentation. 

  • Aug 01, 2023 04:57 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Live score: India Full squad

    Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • Aug 01, 2023 04:54 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: West Indies full squad

    Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas

  • Aug 01, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    The last time the West Indies won an ODI series against India, Brian Lara was captaining the Carribean side and Rahul Dravid was leading the latter. Today, the stadium in which the third ODI is going to be played between these two sides has been named after Lara while India are still being led by Rahul Dravid, albeit as head coach. The two senior most players of the team, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, had not even made their international debuts at that point.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs west indies rohit sharma virat kohli + 1 more

Can England conquer India with BazBall? Ben Stokes issues razor-sharp response

cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 05:49 PM IST

Ben Stokes issued a razor-sharp response after the England skipper was asked about taking on the Indian side following an impressive Ashes series.

Stokes was quizzed about whether the BazBall-friendly England side can upstage Rohit and Co. in WTC(AP-Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Rohit, Dravid have already decided…': Jadeja's massive claim on India's WC team

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja echoed Dravid's words and rubbished the talks around India's combination not being settled for Asia Cup and World Cup.

India's Ravinder Jadeja and Rohit Sharma celebrate a dismissal during the 1st ODI against West Indies (BCCI Twitter)
cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 05:36 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'He may face bowlers who…': Sobers on if Kohli can beat Sachin's batting nirvana

With 46 centuries, Virat Kohli is just four short of leaving behind the great Sachin Tendulkar as the century master in ODIs.

Can Virat Kohli leave Sachin Tendulkar behind to scale all batting records in international cricket? (Getty)
cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 05:00 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'When Dhoni was captain...': Morgan predicts India's future in 2023 World Cup

England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan picked his favourites for the 2023 edition and also shared his thoughts about hosts India's chances.

Eoin Morgan and MS Dhoni
cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 04:42 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Rohit, Kohli as India seek win

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow live score and updates of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI from the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad here. 

Live India vs West Indies 2023 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: (AP)
cricket
Updated on Aug 01, 2023 05:59 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Hussain and Ponting question India, England and Australia's role in Test cricket

Hussain and Ponting discussed the issues of Test cricket and what possibly could England, Australia and India do to increase its popularity among other teams.

Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain
cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 02:59 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Mahi bhai said I can win matches…’: How Dhoni sparked cricketer's India return

Shivam Dube has been in explosive form since the start of the 2023 IPL, which has led to him returning to the Indian squad.

Shivam Dube (behind) with MS Dhoni
cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 01:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Stuart Broad quits cricket by creating unique record in 5th Ashes Test

Stuart Broad created a unique feat on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia, which was also his last day international match.

England's Stuart Broad celebrates(AP)
cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 12:34 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Stokes breaks silence on reports stating ENG refused post-Ashes beer with AUS

Unsurprisingly, there was an undertone of that carried into the post-series celebrations as well, forcing Ben Stokes to take to social media to clear the air,

England's captain Ben Stokes smiles at the presentation ceremony, after England's victory on day five of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia (AFP)
cricket
Updated on Aug 01, 2023 04:18 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit, Kohli to return for decider - India predicted XI for 3rd ODI vs WI

India are looking to avoid a first ODI series defeat to the West Indies since 2006.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had sat out the second ODI(AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 10:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Such comments come when...': Jadeja's smashing reply to Kapil's 'arrogant' dig

Ahead of the 3rd ODI against West Indies, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a sharp reply to Kapil Dev for saying 'arrogance as crept into Indian players'.

Ravindra Jadeja hits back at Kapil Dev for 'arrogance, ego, know-it-all' dig at Team India
cricket
Updated on Aug 01, 2023 10:29 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Shardul Thakur, the man for the World Cup season

A seasoned seamer, the all-rounder's ability to strike at different stages of the game makes him a good choice for the ODI World Cup in October-November

Shardul Thakur prepares to bowl during the 2nd ODI cricket match between West Indies and India(AFP)
cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 08:19 AM IST
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai

Khawaja lifts lid on ENG's ball change act after Ponting demands investigation

Australia opener Usman Khawaja opened up on the incident, calling it a "disappointing" act which saw the tourists lose momentum within minutes

After Ricky Ponting, Usman Khawaja spoke about England's ball change act
cricket
Updated on Aug 01, 2023 01:09 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: The third ODI between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming free(BCCI Twitter)
cricket
Published on Aug 01, 2023 06:36 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'If Stokes…': CSK star gives stunning reply on retirement U-turn for IND series

The CSK star gave a stunning response on his retirement U-turn for the India series after England levelled the Ashes.

The CSK star gave a stunning response on his retirement U-turn for India series(AFP-BCCI)
cricket
Updated on Aug 01, 2023 06:23 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out