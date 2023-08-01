India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Rohit, Kohli as IND look to avoid historic series defeat

India vs West Indies 2023 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be returning to the Indian squad as they look to avoid a first ODI series defeat to the West Indies since 2006. Rohit came in at No.7 in the first ODI, in which India lost five wickets while chasing a target of 115 while Kohli didn't bat at all. In the second, neither Rohit nor Kohli were even in the playing XI and India ended up falling to a six-wicket defeat to the West Indies. It was the first time India lost an ODI to the West Indies since 2019. Now, India are looking to not allow the West Indies, who failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, to break an even bigger duck.

India vs West Indies 2023 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: (AP)