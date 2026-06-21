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India face first defeat of Women's T20 World Cup 2026, courtesy of Marizanne Kapp's brilliance

Marizanne Kapp single-handedly ensured that India lost their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Her 81* was crucial in South Africa's win.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 10:58 pm IST
ANI |
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A collective bowling display from South Africa Women's restricted India to 158/7 in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash on Sunday in Manchester.

Marizanne Kapp en route to her unbeaten 81 vs India.(X images)

South Africa fought back after a strong start by India. After Marizanne Kapp castled Smriti Mandhana (17), Shabmin Ismail has struck back with the wicket of Shafali Verma (31). Both the openers were back in the pavilion as India finished the powerplay at 59/2.

Ayabonga Khaka joined the party as she trapped Yastika Bhatia's leg before the wicket. Though India have lost their top 3, they ticked at a good rate. After 10 overs, India are 82/3.

Seasoned campaigners Nadine De Klerk and Shabmin Ismail landed a couple of blows to peg India back to 116/5 in 15 overs.

Jeminah Rodrigues fell to a caught and bowled off De Klerk, while Ismail's final over garnered the wicket of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and just three runs.

 
Marizanne Kapp Shabnim Ismail
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