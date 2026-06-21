IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India eye semifinal push as South Africa bring familiar warning

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IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt.

IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India's smooth start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup faces its first proper stress test today as Harmanpreet Kaur's side takes on South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. Back-to-back wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands have put India in a strong position in Group A, but this fixture should reveal more about their credentials than the points table does. South Africa arrive with urgency, recent history and enough scars to make this dangerous. Laura Wolvaardt's team beat India 4-1 in a T20I series earlier this year, and have already bounced back after their opening defeat to Australia, and now stand between India and a cleaner route towards the semifinals. With Harmanpreet set for a landmark 200th T20I and India still adjusting to Shreyanka Patil's injury blow, this is not just another group game; it is a measure of how ready India really are. ...Read More

South Africa arrive with urgency, recent history and enough scars to make this dangerous. Laura Wolvaardt's team beat India 4-1 in a T20I series earlier this year, and have already bounced back after their opening defeat to Australia, and now stand between India and a cleaner route towards the semifinals. With Harmanpreet set for a landmark 200th T20I and India still adjusting to Shreyanka Patil's injury blow, this is not just another group game; it is a measure of how ready India really are.