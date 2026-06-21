IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India eye semifinal push as South Africa bring familiar warning
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India face South Africa in a crucial Women's T20 World Cup clash, looking to protect their perfect start as Harmanpreet Kaur eyes her 200th T20I and a big step towards the semifinals.
- 3 Mins agoDeepti Sharma remains India's big match insurance
- 9 Mins agoWhen they last met in a World Cup
- 24 Mins agoSmriti Mandhana faces her sharpest test yet
- 52 Mins agoOld wounds, fresh World Cup pressure
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India's smooth start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup faces its first proper stress test today as Harmanpreet Kaur's side takes on South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. Back-to-back wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands have put India in a strong position in Group A, but this fixture should reveal more about their credentials than the points table does....Read More
South Africa arrive with urgency, recent history and enough scars to make this dangerous. Laura Wolvaardt's team beat India 4-1 in a T20I series earlier this year, and have already bounced back after their opening defeat to Australia, and now stand between India and a cleaner route towards the semifinals. With Harmanpreet set for a landmark 200th T20I and India still adjusting to Shreyanka Patil's injury blow, this is not just another group game; it is a measure of how ready India really are.
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Deepti Sharma remains India's big match insurance
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When the game tightens, India keep turning to Deepti Sharma. Her five-wicket burst against Pakistan was another reminder of how often she bends matches India's way. Against South Africa, her overs through the middle could again decide whether India control the contest or get dragged into a scrap.
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When they last met in a World Cup
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: The last time India and South Africa met in World Cup, histoary was made in Navi Mumbai. India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 ODI World Cup final to lift their maiden title. Today's format is different, but South Africa will know this fixture now carries a scar.
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana faces her sharpest test yet
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana has already given India early control in this World Cup, but South Africa could ask a different question today. Against a pace attack capable of testing her outside edge and tempo in the Powerplay, India's vice-captain has the chance to turn form into authority - and set the tone for a huge group-stage clash.
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Old wounds, fresh World Cup pressure
IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: For India, this is not just about protecting a perfect start. South Africa were the side that exposed them badly in the build-up to this World Cup with a 4-1 T20I series win, and that memory gives today's clash an edge. Harmanpreet Kaur's team have momentum, but South Africa bring the warning.