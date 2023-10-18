India 'haven't even heard' about PCB's official complaint on misconduct against Pakistan players in Ahmedabad

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said he was unaware of PCB's official complaint regarding alleged misconduct against Pakistan cricketer during the World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. India outplayed Pakistan to win the match by 7 wickets but the focus shifted towards crowd behaviour after after Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn and team director Mickey Arthur complained about it in the post-match press conference. They said the Pakistan camp was not at all pleased with the they were treated by the capacity crowd in the world's largest cricket stadium.

India's KL Rahul interacts with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as Shreyas Iyer and Babar Azam walk back to the pavilion after their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023(ANI )

Arthur even went on to complain about the choice of music played by the DJ and added that it felt like a BCCI event rather than a World Cup. Three days after the match, PCB announced that they have filed an official complaint about crowd misconduct along with a protest over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and spectators.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023,' the PCB posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023."

India bowling coach Mhambrey, however, dodged the question by saying he hasn't even heard anything related to it. "Honestly - I am the wrong person to answer that question. Really, I have not even heard what you are saying. That's not something, it's not my domain so really, I can't answer that," Mhambrey said on Wednesday when asked about PCB's complaint.

The former India pacer was addressing the press ahead of India's fourth World Cup match against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

During the marquee match that ended in a convincing win for India, videos of Pakistani players being subjected to religion-centric chants and boos were also circulated.

Earlier PCB's cricket management committee head Zaka Ashraf came back from India amid speculations that the Pakistan Board was considering lodging a protest with the ICC over "some of the incidents" during their World Cup match against India.

India, who sit on top of the points table with three wins in three matches, will face Bangladesh next on Thursday while Pakistan will take on Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

