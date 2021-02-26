India lead World Test Championship standings but still a chance they could miss the final, here's how

India have managed to bounce back in the four-match Test series against England by recording two straight wins and getting back into contention for a final slot at the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). India needed to win the Test series against England to secure their place in the WTC final but after a loss in the first Test in Chennai, things looked a little ominous. But Virat Kohli and Co. have thumped England in the second and third Test to propel them to the top of the standings in the WTC table.

However, England got knocked out of contention for WTC final in June with their 10-wicket triumph in the day-night third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India now have to either win or draw the final game here starting March 4 to claim the right to take on New Zealand at the Lord's. The Black Caps have already qualified and are placed second in the latest list.

"England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points," the ICC stated.

"England are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test against India in Ahmedabad," it added.

England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series, needed to win the four-match series 3-1 to play the June 18-22 final.

New Zealand are assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points.

If India lose the final Test then Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points, will sneak in to make the final.

Before the thumping win inside two days, India were second in the table.

(with PTI inputs)