Home / Cricket / 'A lot of people were relieved when Jaddu got injured': Virat Kohli explains what makes Axar Patel 'very lethal'
India's Axar Patel and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/Virat Kohli Twitter))
India's Axar Patel and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/Virat Kohli Twitter))
cricket

'A lot of people were relieved when Jaddu got injured': Virat Kohli explains what makes Axar Patel 'very lethal'

  • India vs England, 3rd Test: He was awarded the man of the match award for his spectacular performance against England in his home ground.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:34 AM IST

Axar Patel can just do no wrong at the moment. The left-arm spinner from Gujarat has proved to be a lethal option for India in the last two Tests they have played. Axar made his debut in Chennai and picked up a five-wicket haul in his very first match as India defeated England to tie the four-match Test series. Patel continued his good run and turned the heat up a notch as picked 11 wickets in the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

He was awarded the man of the match award for his spectacular performance against England in his home ground. His performances was lauded by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who said that Axar is a spinner that ‘you just cannot sweep’ but also can't keep defending.

READ | 'We need to stand up and take notice': Virat Kohli lauds 'modern-day legend' of Test cricket

“Bumrah said I am getting workload management while playing. Ishant said I am playing my 100th game and still don't get to bowl. I have never experienced this before. A bizarre game which got over in 2 days.

"A lot of people were relieved when Jaddu got injured. But then this guy (Axar Patel) comes in. Bowls it quicker and from a bigger height as well. I don't know what is it with Gujarat and producing so many left-arm spinners. You just cannot sweep this guy but you also can't keep defending as he would just keep bowling at you. If the wicket has something in it, Axar is very lethal.”


After bundling up the visitors for 112 in the first innings, Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin teamed up to script England’s worst collapse against the hosts. Joe Root & Co were bowled out for a paltry 81 which happens to be England's lowest-ever total in a Test match against India.

England had registered their previous lowest-total against India back in 1971 at the Oval. BS Chandrashekhar scalped 6 wickets to restrict Ray Illingworth-led England for 101 in the second innings.

