'We need to stand up and take notice': Virat Kohli lauds 'modern-day legend' of Test cricket
- “I think we need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has done. In Tests, he is a modern-day legend. As a captain, I am so pleased he is in my team,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
On Thursday, Ravichandran Ashwin became only the fourth Indian and sixth spinner in the world to take 400 Test wickets, a feat which equalled the thrill of a ‘fairytale’ for him. Impressed skipper Virat Kohli called Ashwin a ‘modern-day legend’.
Ashwin reached the milestone in the day-night third Test against England after he dismissed Jofra Archer in England's second innings. He finished the match in style with seven scalps, which took his overall score to 401.
During the post-match presentation, skipper Kohli was effusive in his praise. He said, “I think we need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has done. In Tests, he is a modern-day legend. As a captain, I am so pleased he is in my team.”
The 34-year-old seasoned bowler, playing in his 77th Test, is the 16th bowler in the world to have taken 400 Test wickets.
“It feels amazing actually (to reach 400 Test wickets). The entire stadium stood up and clapped for me. Pleased it happened in the winning cause. I can't really get a grip of what has happened in the last 2-3 months. It has been a dreamy run and a fairytale,” Ashwin said.
“It has been all about self-belief. At the start of the Australian tour, I didn't think I would be starting, but then (Ravindra) Jadeja broke down and it might have had to happen,” Ashwin added.
Ashwin came into the match six short of the landmark and took three England wickets in the first innings. He also became the second-fastest to reach the milestone after Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who made it in his 72nd Test.
Former captain Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev, (434), and Harbhajan Singh (417) are the other Indians who have 400 Test wickets to their credit.
