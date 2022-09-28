India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Focus on Sachin in historic IND L vs AUS L Road Safety World Series semis

India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Legends take on Australia Legends in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series 2022, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Wednesday. Both sides have a historic rivalry in international cricket and the former players will be aiming to keep that going. Captained by Sachin Tendulkar, India Legends have had an unbeaten run so far. Meanwhile, Australia, captained by Shane Watson, have lost only one match during their campaign. Watson is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 209 runs from four fixtures. The tournament has been hard-hit by rain with three matches getting abandoned. Other than India and Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies are the other teams to make it through to the semi-finals.