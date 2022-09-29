India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Semi-final to resume at 3.30pm
- India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Follow live score and updates of the Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi Final, IND L vs AUS L in Raipur here.
India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Score: Rain has been a nuisance throughout this tournament and it caused a postponement of the semi-final match between India Legends and Australia Legends on Wednesday. Till the rain stopped play, Australia had reached 136/5 in 17 overs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar had won the toss and opted to field in the game. Cameron White was batting at 6 while Brad Haddin remained unbeaten on 1. For India, Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan picked two wickets each with the latter completing his quota of four overs, while Rahul Sharma also had a dismissal to his name. The match will resume from the same point at 3:30pm IST on Thursday.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 29 Sep 2022 02:52 PM
IND L vs AUS Live score: The match thus far
Australia Legends batted first after India Legends won the toss. Captain Shane Watson and Alex Doolan opened for them and put up a partnership of 60 runs in 7.1 overs before the former fell to Rahul Sharma. Doolan then fell to Yusuf Pathan after which Ben Dunk then scored 46 off 26 balls. Abhimanyu Mithun struck twice while Pathan got another wicket as well before the players walked off the field. Australia were 136/5 in 17 overs with Cameron White on six off as many balls and Brad Haddin on one off two.
-
Thu, 29 Sep 2022 02:38 PM
India Legends vs Australia Legends Live: Hello and welcome back!
Wherever the Road Safety World Series has gone, rain has followed this year. India Legends had multiple matches washed out and there was even an outside chance that they could be knocked out because of this at one point. Now that this particular match was postponed, there won't be any reduction of overs, unless rain spoils the party today as well. Let's hope not.