India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2022: Taylor wins toss; Kiwis opt to field
India Legends Vs New Zealand Legends Live: Sachin Tendulkar & Co. are up against New Zealand Legends in match No.12 of the Road Safety World Series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday. Ross Taylor has won the toss and New Zealand Legends have opted to field. With three points from 2 matches, Tendulkar's India Legends are placed third in the current Road Safety World Series T20 standings. New Zealand Legends are only above the likes of England Legends and Bangladesh Legends on the Road Safety World Series T20 points table. Thanks to Kanpur's notorious weather, Tendulkar-led India Legends were robbed of crucial points in the league phase of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. India Legends' previous match against West Indies Legends ended in a no result due to unpleasant weather in Kanpur.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 07:29 PM
IND-L vs NZ-L, Road Safety Series 2022 Live: India made 1 tactical change as Munaf misses out!
No place for Munaf Patel as India Legends have opted for a single change from their previous match, Tendulkar has confirmed after New Zealand Legends won the toss. Abhimanyu Mithun is featuring in India's playing XI tonight. We are all set for the national anthem at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. We are also moments away from the first ball of the contest.
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 07:21 PM
Road Safety Series 2022 Live score and updates: Who is IN and who is OUT?
A quick look at tonight's playing XIs!
India Legends: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun.
New Zealand Legends: Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins(w), Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond.
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 07:16 PM
IND-L vs NZ-L, Road Safety Series 2022 Live score: Toss update!
Ross Taylor has won the toss and New Zealand Legends have opted to field at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 07:07 PM
Road Safety Series 2022 Live score: India Legends and West Indies Legends share spoils on matchday 6
Rain played spoilsport in match No.6 of the T20 tournament as the ‘Lara versus Tendulkar’ showdown was abandoned due to a wet outfield without a ball bowled at Kanpur. Interestingly, England Legends vs South Africa Legends match was also abandoned without a ball bowled at the same venue.
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 06:59 PM
IND-L vs NZ-L, Road Safety Series 2022 Live: India Legends' journey so far
India Legends kickstarted their Road Safety World Series T20 2022 campaign with a 61-run win over South Africa Legends at the Green Park Stadium. Star player Stuart Binny was named the Player of the Match.
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 06:41 PM
Road Safety Series 2022 Live score and updates: Can India Legends bridge the gap?
Leaders Sri Lanka Legends are a point ahead of second-placed West Indies Legends in the current standings. The Lankan Lions have picked up 6 points from 3 matches in the Road Safety World Series T20 this season. India Legends are third on the points table with 3 points from 2 matches.
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 06:40 PM
Road Safety Series 2022 Live score: India Legends up against New Zealand Legends!
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 06:04 PM
India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety Series 2022 Live: A quick look at the two squads!
India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun.
New Zealand Legends: Anton Devcich, Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Gareth Hopkins(w), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, James Franklin, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Aaron Redmond, Bruce Martin.
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 06:01 PM
Road Safety Series 2022 Live Updates: Matchday 12 in the celebrated T20 league!
-
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 05:58 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match No.12 of the action-packed Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between India Legends and New Zealand Legends. Stay tuned for more updates!