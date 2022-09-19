India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Live Score, Road Safety World Series 2022: Taylor wins toss; Kiwis opt to field

India Legends Vs New Zealand Legends Live: Sachin Tendulkar & Co. are up against New Zealand Legends in match No.12 of the Road Safety World Series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday. Ross Taylor has won the toss and New Zealand Legends have opted to field. With three points from 2 matches, Tendulkar's India Legends are placed third in the current Road Safety World Series T20 standings. New Zealand Legends are only above the likes of England Legends and Bangladesh Legends on the Road Safety World Series T20 points table. Thanks to Kanpur's notorious weather, Tendulkar-led India Legends were robbed of crucial points in the league phase of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. India Legends' previous match against West Indies Legends ended in a no result due to unpleasant weather in Kanpur.