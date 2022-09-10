India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score: Sachin and co. gear up for Road Safety World Series 2022 IND L vs SA L

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Score: The legends return to the field once again in the Road Safety World Series. A total of eight teams are competing in the second edition of the tournament. India Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, New Zealand Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends, and West Indies Legends are the names of the teams. The names that will be featured over the course of the next few days are the ones that will make any cricket fan dizzy with excitement. Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Watson, Brian Lara, Ian Bell, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dwayne Smith, Brad Haddin and Jacob Oram and many more.