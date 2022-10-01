India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score: Tendulkar-led IND-L face Dilshan's SL-L in Road Safety World Series Final

India Legends face Sri Lanka Legends in the final of Road Safety World Series 2022, in Raipur on Saturday. Both sides have been in good form during the ongoing tournament, with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeating Australia Legends by five wickets in their semi-final fixture. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends had to beat West Indies Legends by 14 runs. All eyes will be on Naman Ojha for India, who is his team's highest run-scorer with 158 runs in five games. Meanwhile, K Kulasekara will be crucial for Sri Lanka, with 10 wickets in four matches and is also the tournament's highest wicket-taker.