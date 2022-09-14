India Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Online

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE streaming: India Legends will take on West Indies Legends in match number six of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Wednesday at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. West Indies Legends registered a comprehensive 9-wicket win over Bangladesh in their season opener. The unit will be bolstered with the arrival of their skipper Brian Lara, who had missed the opening game due to personal reasons.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends side put up a clinical performance against South Africa Legends on Saturday to secure a mammoth 61-run win in front of a packed stadium. The defending champions ticked off all the checkboxes in the previous game as their batting, bowling and fielding looked up to the mark. Here are the LIVE streaming details of IND L vs WI L at Road Safety World Series 2022:

When will India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Where will India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

What time will India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match start?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on Voot. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

