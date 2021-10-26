‘India likely to bounce back with big wins, hope to see them in final with Pakistan': Former captain Sana Mir

Former Pakistan women's team captain Sana Mir backed India to bounce back quickly and in a big fashion in the T20 World Cup 2021. India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Pakistan - their first-ever defeat against the arch-rivals in any World Cup match - in their opening match in Dubai. India will face New Zealand on October 31 in their next Super 12 Group 2 match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mir said she would love to India and Pakistan play again in the finals of the tournament.

“I won't be surprised if India bounce back very quickly and in a big fashion and I hope we can see Pakistan and India play each other again in this tournament,” Mir wrote in her column for the ICC's official website.

Also Read | 'India's biggest setback was picking him': Inzamam questions Kohli's team selection

Mir reserved high praise for India captain Virat Kohli, who not only top-scored for India with 57 but also received plaudits for his gesture towards Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after the defeat. Kohli was the first to congratulate both Azam and Rizwan and was seen hugging them latter after Pakistan's resounding win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Virat Kohli handled the defeat with so much grace and I admire his sportsman spirit. It's really good to see the top athletes, who are role models, behaving in the way he did," Mir said adding that it showed how secure Kohli is from within.

"It shows a lot of security within, and it means they have a lot of confidence to bounce back," she further wrote.

On Pakistan, the legendary woman cricketer said she liked skipper Babar Azam's attitude of looking immediately towards the next assignment instead of enjoying a prolonged celebration.

"With this performance, Pakistan have definitely become one of the favourites for the tournament, but it was heartening to see Babar and Shaheen not get carried away when in front of the media, they were focused on the next games," she said."It is a great sign that they are staying level-headed and shows the team is going in the right direction," she further wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}