India likely to play Champions Trophy matches in the UAE

Mumbai: The next year’s Champions Trophy is likely to be held in Pakistan and the UAE after an agreement was reached informally between the India and Pakistan cricket boards (BCCI and PCB). To be sure, a formal announcement on this is likely to be made following an ICC board meeting scheduled on Saturday, and things could still change. Jay Shah at ICC headquarters. (Twitter)

On Thursday, an understanding was reached with all the important stakeholders — ICC chair Jay Shah, PCB head Mohsin Naqvi, BCCI’s representative to ICC Jt secretary Devajit Saikia and broadcasters JioStar — present in Dubai, a BCCI official in the know of things said.

According to an ICC official, an in-principle mutual understanding between BCCI and PCB was reached that a hybrid model would be adopted for all ICC events in India and Pakistan for the next three years (the current media-rights cycle from 2024 to 27).

This would mean that Pakistan will not travel to India and play their matches in Sri Lanka when India and Sri Lanka jointly host the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, the modalities of the arrangements for the next year’s women’s ODI World Cup to be held in India are yet to be worked out.

PCB has sought time to consult its government, which resulted in Thursday’s ICC board meeting being postponed to Saturday. If they receive an all clear, the new understanding may be formalised.

This would clear the path for India’s matches in the Champions trophy to be relocated from Pakistan to the UAE. One semi-final and the final will also move to the UAE as a provision for India’s possible qualification. The same provisions will apply for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The dispute took a sharp turn when BCCI informed ICC about its inability to send its team to Pakistan for security reasons based on government advice. PCB continued to resist India’s demand for a hybrid model by engaging in a hard bargain.

Among other conditions PCB campaigned for during backroom talks were an increased revenue share from ICC as compensation and asking India to participate in a tri-series. These demands have been “rejected”, the ICC official said.

Being the host, PCB is known to have struck a deal with the Emirates Cricket Board to take home gate receipts from Champions Trophy matches to be played in the UAE.

According to the BCCI official, a mutual nod to the hybrid formula was the only win-win solution that could lead to the Champions Trophy taking place. With Shah at the helm of ICC, BCCI was also keen on a solution that is not seen as being thrust upon PCB.

Shah made his first visit to the Dubai headquarters in the presence of a number of member board heads on Thursday. “This visit provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with my colleagues on the ICC Board where we discussed the initial roadmap and strategies to shape the future of this incredible sport,” Shah said.