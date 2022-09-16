India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Score: Sehwag, Kallis kickstart Legends League Cricket with special game in Kolkata

India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Score: Virender Sehwag will lead India Maharajas against Team World Giants, captained by South African legend Jacques Kallis, in a special exhibition game to kickstart Legends League Cricket 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The proceeds from this benefit match will be handed over to Kapil Dev's NGO, which bats for girl child education. Earlier, former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed his inability to actively participate as a cricketer in the benefit match, but said he will be extending all his support at the iconic venue. Sehwag then will be leading Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals in the tournament opener on Saturday. The competition is being played in India for the first time. Harbhajan Singh will lead Manipal Tigers while Irfan Pathan will captain Bhilwara Kings in the four-team tournament which will have 16 games including the charity match.