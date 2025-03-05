India Masters vs Australia Masters Live Score, IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar's men aim at keeping unbeaten run intact
India Masters, led by Sachin Tendulkar, face Shane Watson's Australia Masters.
India Masters vs Australia Masters Live Score, IML 2025: The first ever season of the International Masters League ticks on, with a high-flying Indian legends team trying to match what the men’s national team accomplished in Dubai yesterday by pulling off a victory against the struggling Australia Masters. The two teams face off at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, with an unbeaten Indian team looking to continue their momentum against a winless Australia....Read More
India enter off a dominating victory over South Africa Masters, a match in which wrist-spinner Rahul Sharma announced himself with a hat-trick to blow apart the Protean top order and set up a comfortable 86-run chase. If there’s one thing the Indian team will want in this match, it is runs from Sachin Tendulkar, who has been dismissed cheaply twice this tournament, and had one flowing cameo against England which was cut short before the Indian legend really got going.
On the other end of the spectrum, Australia have twice failed to defend extremely healthy 200+ scores, losing first to the West Indies and now more recently to Sri Lanka. While the batting has enjoyed itself, the bowling has been a let-down, failing to defend 217 against Sri Lanka despite getting the better of Kumar Sangakkara early in the innings. The Australians will know that they shouldn’t be where they are in the table, and the winning spirit will certainly be there within Shane Watson’s experienced team. It’s just about translating that to results now.
For India, they have lived up to the standard of being the best on-paper team, taking full advantage of being the heavy home favourites within this tournament. After a steady start in navi Mumbai, their strong result in their first match in Vadodara will spur them on to keep this win streak going. While they were a bit expensive against Sri Lanka, bowling has been their strength in comfortable wins against England and South Africa, neither of whom had the firepower to put the pressure back on an experienced unit of pacers and spinners who still have a trick or two up their sleeves.
There are certain to be runs on offer for both teams on a pitch that will be geared for six-hitting, and both sides will have plenty of weapons capable of creating plenty of damage. India messed around with the batting order in the chase against South Africa, but the presence of Gurkirat Singh Mann as a quick-scoring anchor at number three means players such as Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, and Yusuf Pathan can tee off against bowlers from the very start of their innings. Add to this the touch of class and powerplay batting provided by Tendulkar and Rayudu at the top, and this is a terrific batting order, one no bowling attack will want to face.
Nonetheless, with Virat Kohli setting records and scoring gems in Dubai during the Champions Trophy, surely there is a part of Tendulkar which will want to keep up and relive those glory days of being the talismanic batter for his team. He hasn’t quite arrived at this tournament yet, but this is as big as any game will get in this tournament, against the old enemy in Australia. Will facing them finally wake this giant of cricketing history?
